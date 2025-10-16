Help trace your ancestors at special event in Strabane

ANYONE interested in researching their family tree is invited to come along to Holy Cross College next Wednesday, October 22, for the second of Strabane History Society’s interactive sessions on finding out about ancestors through a series of online resources.

Moving from its regular Thursday night slot and once again chaired by Boyd Gray from the West Ulster Genealogy Services, the session will bring people back to the classroom to learn how they can access vital resources and open a world from a bygone era.

At the session, members will be shown how to investigate various genealogical websites, including the 1901 and 1911 Census, Griffith Evaluation and the National Archives.

A break from the usual lecture-style of the meetings, users can work at their own pace and the session is specially designed for the not-so-technologically minded of, with Boyd guiding attendees through basic search procedures. No previous computer experience is required.

Any expressions of interest to attend can be made by contacting Treasurer Pat McGuigan on 07790009319 or Chairperson Michael Kennedy at 07762105728 to book your place. The session will take place between 7-9pm at Holy Cross College.

The Society also launched its full programme for the 2025/26 season, including talks on the Newtownstewart bank robbery, the linen industry in the north west, and the Plantation of Ulster and many more.