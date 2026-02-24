Heritage group’s anger at arson attack on historic Omagh house

HERITAGE campaigners say they had warned about the threat against an historic Omagh building badly damaged in a weekend arson attack.

The attack on the derelict Crevenagh House happened on Sunday evening.

Police investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze, but it is believed to have been started deliberately.

Police have confirmed the fire has caused ‘significant’ damage to the building.

Vincent Brogan, Chair of the Omagh Heritage Forum, Crevenagh House had been part of the town’s history for more than 200 years, with deep historical ties to the prominent Auchinleck and Darling families.

“Its loss represents a significant blow to the cultural fabric of the area,” said Mr Brogan.

“We are acutely aware of the deep connection many in our community held for this property, and we share in their grief at its loss.

“It is particularly frustrating as the Forum had previously highlighted the ongoing threats to the house, which had been left derelict and vacant for many years.

“To see it end this way is a tragedy that should have been avoided.”

Mr Brogan said his group is calling on the appropriate authorities to urgently assess the site and determine how to ‘salvage a positive future from the ashes’.

“While the House is gone, the surrounding estate remains home to numerous prime specimen trees and listed gardens with significant green space.

“As Omagh continues to expand, the Forum urges planners and the council to view this loss as a turning point.

“There is now a critical opportunity to protect the remaining lands and integrate them into the urban landscape as much-needed green space, ensuring that while the house is lost, the heritage of the land is preserved for the community.

“We also call for action on other significant building within Omagh, such as St Lucia, Tyrone and Fermanagh Old Hospital Buildings and Lisnamallard House to receive the attention they deserve.”