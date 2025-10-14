BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Heritage talk to focus on Strabane building damaged by arsonsists

  • 14 October 2025
This photo captures the extent of the recent fire damage caused to Milltown House. Photo: Daniel McCrossan MLA
WeAre Tyrone - 14 October 2025
A HERITAGE Talk focusing on the preservation of West Tyrone’s historic buildings will take place at The Stables, Sion Mills, on Thursday, October 16 at 7.30pm.

The event, hosted by the Sion Mills Buildings Preservation Trust, will feature Kevin Millar of the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society, who will discuss the importance of protecting the region’s heritage.

Particular attention will be given to Milltown House, linked to poet and hymn writer Cecil Frances Alexander, which has become a focus of public concern following a recent arson attack.

The talk will introduce the society’s Hands-on Heritage project, which encourages the recording and celebration of Ulster’s understated yet defining heritage.

