Hilda enjoyed multiple meetings

HILDA Donaldson MBE is an 80-year-old lady from Omagh who has rubbed shoulders with the Queen more times than most, once coming face-to-face with her idol in 1997 when she received her Royal honour.

But the first time Hilda ‘shared company’ with the British Head of State was many years prior to that big day. It was 1972, and, along with Prince Phillip, the Queen was at the heart of celebrations at Windsor Castle. On that day, which marked the Queen’s 25th wedding anniversary, a young Hilda Donaldson stood proud among the crowd as a standard bearer for the Royal British Legion of Northern Ireland.

Hilda would go on to share the company of the Queen on several more occasions in the years that came, but, the one which stands out most vividly in her memory, was the day that Hilda was presented with her MBE.

“It was 25 years ago that I came face-to-face with the Queen,” began Hilda, “And I’ll remember it as the highlight of my life.” The setting was Buckingham Palace, and Hilda stood tall with pride as she anticipated the special moment her name would be called.

“Then, all of sudden, I was standing in front of her and we were talking – she was such a lovely woman,” said Hilda.

SERVICES TO SCHOOL MEALS

Hilda, who served school meals in schools and colleges across the county, was having the award bestowed upon her for ‘services to school meals’.

“She said to me, ‘You must have served thousands of children meals in your time’, and made what I do sound very important, but to me it was only a job.”

But, while Hilda might have seen her work as trivial or unremarkable, she said the Queen took special care to let her know it was anything but.

“She spoke about the value of the work I done and made the whole day very special. I’ll never forget it.”

So, naturally, when Hilda heard the news the Queen’s death on Thursday night, she shed a tear.

“Of course, I cried.”

However, Hilda still managed to finish in good humour.

“I once knew a young girl who went to London and was bitterly disappointed, when, upon visiting Buckingham Palace, the Queen never came out to see her. So, I’m lucky that I have those times to remember.”