Historic former home of renowned Tyrone poet is demolished

A FORMER Presbyterian Manse which was once the home of one of Tyrone’s most renowned poets has been demolished.

The building in Sixmilecross has been demolished in the past few days. In the early 20th century it was the residence of Rev WF Marshall, who was rector of Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church when he wrote some of his most famous poems. He was the author of ‘Livin in Drumlister,’ and other works capturing the reality and characters of rural life in Mid-Tyrone.

The Manse on the outskirts of the village has been empty for a number of years.

People in the area have been expressing their dismay that the historic building is now gone.

In 2018, it was the focus of a row between Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church, who refused to sign a ‘Development Agreement’ in line with equality legislation.

Church leaders had feared that the contract would leave them legally bound to accept the use of the premises for potentially unsuitable events.

At the time, the building and surrounds was the focus for a major £1.25 million Rural Development package.