Historic red phone boxes in Tyrone to be given listed protection

THREE historic red telephone boxes in rural west Tyrone which have remained at their original locations long after many others were removed are now being officially recognised as listed structures by the Department for Communities.

The distinctive K6 Kiosk model was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert-Scott almost 100 years ago in 1935.

For decades, they were a familiar feature in towns and villages not only throughout Tyrone but also much further afield as well.

But recent decades have seen them almost disappear completely from the landscape, as new models were introduced and the rise of mobile phones made public telephones very much a thing of the past.

The three kiosks are at Clanabogan, at Tursallagh in the hills above Carrickmore and Tirooney, on the main Sixmilecross to Carrickmore Road.

In a citation in relation to the trio of red kiosks, the Department for Communities said that they have remained in their original locations, and refers specifically to the one at Tirooney.

“It has remained in its original location, largely intact and sits prominently within its rural setting.

“The kiosk has retained key features and characteristics such as the domed roof, and crown motif, which are still well intact.

“This iconic piece of street furniture, once common but almost entirely replaced by modern mobile phone use, is now increasingly rare.”

Many of the red kiosks have been repurposed for other uses, and a prime example of this is the one at Tursallagh, about three miles from Tirooney. Several years ago, it was changed from housing a landline telephone number to a defibrillator.

The occasion was marked by the presence of many local people, and an impromptu concert by the Queen of Country Music, Philomena Begley.

Notice of the listing, which was formally adopted at the end of January, will be raised at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning committee this week.