History conference at Omagh school helps inspire students

OMAGH Academy Grammar School welcomed over 100 A-Level students from across Tyrone and Fermanagh this week for its annual History Conference.

The event, designed to support pupils in their studies, featured insightful lectures from renowned historian and former Head of History at Omagh Academy, Dr Russell Rees.

The conference focused on the A2 History module covering the Partition of Ireland (1900-1925), providing students with a deeper understanding of this pivotal period.

Advertisement

Dr Rees captivated the audience with his expert knowledge and engaging delivery, offering invaluable insights to aid exam preparation.

An Omagh Academy spokesperson expressed gratitude to Dr Rees and the participating schools, stating, “We would like to thank Dr Rees for his engaging lectures and the other schools for attending.”