Holiday park worker asked Tyrone girl to send indecent photos

AN English holiday park worker has avoided prison after asking a 17-year-old girl to send him indecent photographs.

Andrew Harrison (44), whose address is listed as Newton Hall Holiday Home in Blackpool, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to five counts of making indecent images of a child.

The offences took place between January 23 and February 21, 2024.

The court heard that while a Tyrone family had been on holiday, Harrison began a relationship with their 17-year-old daughter.

After they returned home, he sent her an indecent image of himself and requested that she send explicit images in return.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that five such images were received and classed as Category C – the least serious category under UK law, but still illegal.

Initially, Harrison intended to contest the charges based on the legal definition of ‘making’ an image. However, District Judge Ted Magill ruled that by requesting and downloading the images, Harrison knew or likely knew they were indecent.

Although the girl was of the age of consent, she was underage for creating such images.

Harrison, with no prior criminal record, was given a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.

The judge noted the custody threshold was met but gave credit for sparing the victim and her family from testifying.