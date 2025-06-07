BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Home Bargains store in Dungannon set to double in size

  • 7 June 2025
The current Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon. Credit: Google
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 June 2025
PLANS have been approved for a major extension to the Home Bargains store at Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon.

The scheme will see the retail unit more than double in size, in addition to a new garden centre.

Mid Ulster District Council planning officers described the plans as follows in their report: “This proposal is for the extension of a long-established Home Bargains store, increasing the store from 1,040m2 gross to 2,183m2 gross, with a garden centre of 760m2 gross.

“The proposal is to double the footprint of the current store, extending it westwards into the current derelict brownfield lands.

“The north, east and west elevations of the current store will remain unchanged. The existing vehicular access to the Oaks Centre will be used, along with the existing car park.

“The service yard will continue to have an access from Dunlea Vale, and the service access point will move slightly to the west.

“Through the submitted retail assessment, the applicant/agent has demonstrated that the proposal will have strong local economical benefits.

“Within the submitted Retail Statement, the following economic benefits have been demonstrated: £3.5 million investment; sustain existing retail jobs; 80 construction-related jobs; significant rates boost; and regeneration of derelict brownfield site.

“It also has been demonstrated that the development will not harm amenity of any nearby property, and no objections have been received.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was agreed by councillors this week at a meeting of the council’s planning committee.

