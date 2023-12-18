Homeless charity transforms lives in Omagh

In the heart of Omagh lies an organisation that’s providing a vital lifeline for young people facing the harsh reality of homelessness.

SLATE, a Shelter NI Project, helps those aged 16-25 who are grappling with various challenges that could leave them either homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Through a range of services, SLATE offers not only shelter but also tailored support to help young people navigate the complexities of independent living.

Last week was Homeless Awareness Week (HAW) and SLATE hosted a coffee morning at its Castle Street premises mark the occasion.

At the event, Shauna Ellison, a dedicated senior support worker at SLATE, spoke passionately to the UH about the organisation’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of those seeking refuge.

“Every young person is different, and you have to tailor the support to suit them,” she stressed.

“Their challenges range widely, from battling addictions and mental health issues to a lack of basic independent living skills. Some don’t know how to cook, clean or manage and budget money.

“SLATE adopts a personalised approach to uplift and empower each individual.”

The organisation currently operates 11 flats in the Omagh area, each offering a safe haven for young people, and all are occupied at the moment.

SLATE not only provides shelter, but also pairs each young person with a dedicated support worker.

This supportive environment includes counselling services and a hub where service users can engage in various activities such as cooking and socialising, fostering a sense of community.

“We have a wraparound service which means we work with other agencies such as Ramona House, South West College, Ascert and Youth Action,” explained Shauna.

Reflecting on past service users, Shauna shared uplifting stories of success, with some pursuing higher education, securing apprenticeships, and even gaining approval for mortgages.

These outcomes underscore the enduring positive impact of SLATE in the lives of the young individuals they support.

“A lot of the young people that come in just need that extra push. And when you see someone who had been struggling looking at life more positively, it really is amazing how much a little bit of support can change things,” Shauna concluded.

‘Life can be lonely at times, but SLATE provides a very supportive environment’

Two current service users at SLATE have shared how they would feel ‘lost’ without the organisation’s support.

“They don’t ask for much from us but they give us a lot,” says Chloe Doran, 19.

“They gave us a roof over our heads and someone to talk to.”

Chloe was in care since the age of 16 and became involved with SLATE when she turned 18.

Highlighting the unique nature of SLATE’s assistance, she stated, “I do have the support of other services, but SLATE is different because we have built a lot of trust, and I would be very lost without them. I’m very thankful for everything they do for me.”

Ryan Donnell, a 23-year-old service user, initially sought help nine months ago when struggling with housing issues. Ryan said, “Whenever I first came into SLATE, I was introduced to the staff, and they were all lovely – I could feel a sense of homeliness from the very beginning.”

Within four weeks of being on the waiting list, Ryan was housed, and he emphasises the welcoming atmosphere at SLATE, “free from judgment or prejudice.”

“Life can be lonely at times, but SLATE provides a very supportive environment… and that’s the genuinely lovely thing about it.”

Looking towards the future, Chloe wants to attend university and study social work, with a view to helping other young people who have been through situations similar to her own.

“Many social workers learn out of a book, but they’ve never actually lived through the experiences they’re dealing with,” she said.

“I’ve been through quite a lot so I think I would be in a good position help other young people because i can relate to them.”

Meanwhile, Ryan is also feeling positive about the future.

“I’ve always had an affinity with the MMA community, so hopefully I can get back into the ring!”