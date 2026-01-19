Good Samaritan’s home attacked in Sion Mills, court told

A HOMELESS man who was taken in by a friend in Sion Mills but later smashed her back door while intoxicated has been placed on probation.

Anthony Duignan (35), of no fixed abode and previously from Derry, appeared before the court on Thursday charged with criminal damage and unlawful possession of pregabalin, a prescription medication used to treat epilepsy and anxiety.

The court heard that, on October 9, a woman in Sion Mills rang police after the defendant was intoxicated and tried to get into her house.

She explained to the police that she let Duignan stay at her house on the condition that he didn’t consume alcohol or take drugs.

However, he relapsed shortly afterwards and became aggressive to the victim.

Two days prior to the call, he returned to the house intoxicated and she refused to let him in before he smashed the glass back door.

Duignan was arrested and, when he was searched, police found 70 pregabalin tablets.

He made full admissions to the offences, however his legal representative explained that the defendant maintained the damage wasn’t ‘intentional’.

The court heard that Duignan had ‘significant regret’ for his actions noting that his long-term friend had been doing him ‘a good deed’.

District Judge Alana McSorley said that Duignan turned ‘charity into violence’.

However, noting his early plea and limited record, Judge McSorley imposed a probation order for one year.

A compensation order of £120 was also granted.