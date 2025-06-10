Homes being evacuated during security alert in Strabane

POLICE are dealing with a security alert in the area of Evish Square of Strabane following the discovery of a suspicious device there shortly after 9am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said a public safety operation is underway and the main area impacted at this time is at the junction of Mount Carmel Heights with Newtownkennedy Street, which is inaccessible.

A number of homes are being evacuated and police say Melvin Sports Complex is available as a rest centre.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, and we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible.

“However, public safety is of paramount importance and we appreciate the co-operation and patience from the public as we deal with this incident. We will keep you updated.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the entire road is sealed off and inaccessible for residents due to safety concerns.

“This is a major disruption for local people, vulnerable citizens, carers and workers,” said Mr McCrossan in a Facebook post.

“This is a major inconvenience and I want to assure everyone that authorities are working quickly to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“Please remain safe and avoid the area until further notice. St Pats is hopefully being opened for people.

“Homes are being evacuated and bomb disposal units are on the way. I will keep you updated as new information becomes available.”