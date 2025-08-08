Homes evacuated as suspicious object being checked in Moy

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert in Co Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are in attendance at the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“A road closure is in place from the junction with Killyman Street. Oakfield Close and Oakfield Drive are also closed.

Advertisement

“A number of properties have been evacuated and we would ask that the public avoid the area.”

Police have indicated the operation could continue for several more hours and people may not be allowed to return to their homes tonight.