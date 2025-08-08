BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Homes evacuated as suspicious object being checked in Moy

  • 8 August 2025
Homes evacuated as suspicious object being checked in Moy
The scene at the security alert.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 August 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert in Co Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are in attendance at the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“A road closure is in place from the junction with Killyman Street. Oakfield Close and Oakfield Drive are also closed.

Advertisement

“A number of properties have been evacuated and we would ask that the public avoid the area.”

Police have indicated the operation could continue for several more hours and people may not be allowed to return to their homes tonight.

The GAA Club in Moy has opened its doors for anyone struggling to find accommodation for the evening.
“Please contact them directly,” added the police spokesperson. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and co operation as we work to bring the operation to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

Related posts:

Albanian man claims he was ‘forced’ to grow cannabis in Strabane Tyrone Rose hosts charity quiz for local cancer fund Poundland to close one of its two Omagh stores

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn