Homes evacuated overnight during security alert in Clady

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes during a security alert in Clady.
Police have not yet commented on the situation.
However, it is understood the security operation started last night in the Bellscourt area of the village.
A road was closed and homes in the area were evacuated.
Local people reported seeing police officers carrying out checks on a storage container in the area.
Further updates to follow.
