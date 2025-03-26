This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Homes evacuated overnight during security alert in Clady

  • 26 March 2025
Homes evacuated overnight during security alert in Clady
Ciaran O' Neill - 26 March 2025
A number of people have been evacuated from their homes during a security alert in Clady.

Police have not yet commented on the situation.

However, it is understood the security operation started last night in the Bellscourt area of the village.

A road was closed and homes in the area were evacuated.

Local people reported seeing police officers carrying out checks on a storage container in the area.

Further updates to follow.

