Hopes high of Strabane club’s dream becoming a reality

AFTER more than a decade of delays, Strabane Athletic could finally see its dream of establishing an elite sporting complex become reality.

Club members this week attended a Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) hearing in Belfast that will decide whether the ambitious project can move forward.

The proposed facility includes a state-of-the-art 3G pitch, a well-being centre, community and youth facilities, office space, and areas for conferences, exhibitions, and events.

However, progress has repeatedly stalled, most recently in 2021 when the Department of Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Julie Harrison “called in” the application over concerns about land zoned for housing near Ardnalee/Knockavoe and Holy Cross College.

The PAC process has reignited hopes for a breakthrough.

Chairman Seamus McElroy expressed cautious optimism ahead of the outcome.

“Without wishing to come across as cocky in any way, I, the club and our supporters are confident we will get a positive result on this occasion,” he said.

“Plans for the complex have full cross-party support and council have given the green light to the project so we are hopeful the PAC will see sense and grant the application.

“Years of work and effort have gone into getting the project to this juncture and it was something of a cruel blow when the project was denied last time, causing a lot of upset and it would be a further blow if it were to happen again. We won’t be attending the meeting thinking that it will be a given, we’re still nervous but there’s no actual reason why we shouldn’t be successful on this occasion.”

Long-time supporter Cllr Paul Gallagher said the project is vital for the town’s sporting future.

“There is absolutely no reason why the project should not get the green light.

“It has been outlined by both Strabane Athletic and council why the project should come to fruition. Strabane is badly in need for such a facility particularly in light of Strabane Athletics’ growth, improvement and their recent promotion. Having their own ground would assist them exponentially and be a confidence boost going forward. I hope that the PAC will come to the right decision.”