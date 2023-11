THE Department of Health has launched an eight-week consultation on the option of re-introducing hospital car parking charges.

The consultation follows a direction from the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP, requiring departments to launch public consultations on revenue raising measures.

This is in the context of severe financial pressures on health and social services and across the public sector.

The Department for Health says that income from car parking charges is currently used to cover provision and maintenance costs.

However, this will change from May 2024, when parking charges will be removed following legislation passed by the previous Assembly.

The Department is seeking views from the public and all interested parties on the ‘Re-introduction of Hospital Parking Charges’. The existing policy already includes free and concessionary parking for patients on a particular care path.

If charges were to be re-introduced, these measures would be re-established and others could also be considered.

In addition, due to increased budget pressures, car parking revenue currently used to fund free off-site staff parking, and park and ride schemes, may have to be restricted, potentially reducing the overall amount of parking spaces available.

The consultation can be accessed from the Department website. The consultation period will run for eight weeks, closing on January 9.