Council to host consultation for new Strabane Skate Park

THE public is being invited to a major consultation event to review proposed designs for a new skate park at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 28, from 10.30am to 9pm at the Melvin Sports Centre.

The new facility will be located on land adjacent to the sports complex and forms part of a wider plan to create a new urban park and play area in the Ballycolman area.

High-quality display boards will showcase the designs, giving visitors a clear vision of the skate park, while council officers from the Green Infrastructure team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the proposals.

specialist designer

The skate park has been co-designed by specialist designer Jeremy Donaldson of Curve Studios, working closely with the Strabane Skate Park Committee.

It follows a previous consultation in August 2024, which drew over 100 attendees and saw overwhelming support for the project. This latest event seeks broader public feedback before final plans are submitted for planning approval.

Cllr Declan Norris, chair of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, encouraged local residents to attend.

“We really want to hear what the wider community thinks,” he said.

“Your input is vital in helping us create the best possible facility for everyone.”

Liam Cannon, from Strabane Urban Sports, described the consultation as a key milestone.

“After four years of campaigning, we’re thrilled to reach this stage in bringing a free-to-use urban sports park to Strabane,” he said.

“We’ll be present all day alongside Skateboard NI to meet the community and answer any questions.”

The council is urging residents, community groups and stakeholders to attend and have their say on a facility that promises to be a unique addition to Strabane’s recreational spaces.