Housing Executive agree to sell Castlederg land to council for £1

THE Housing Executive has offered to sell a plot of land in Castlederg to Derry City and Strabane District Council for £1.

The land beside Churchtown Community Centre is currently home to a play area and allotments.

The allotments were opened by Strabane District Council several years ago, but the land has since remained under the ownership of the Housing Executive.

The Executive has now agreed to sell the site to Derry City and Strabane District Council, which replaced Strabane District Council as part of the Review of Public Administration in Northern Ireland in 2015.

A report on the proposed sale will be discussed today at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The report states that the Land Property Services, which collects and manages land and property information in the North, had earlier this year valued the Castlederg land at £10,500.

This included the site of the allotments and play area, as well as a small area of land which would allow access to the large site.

The report adds, however, that the Housing Executive has approved selling the Churchtown land to the council for a nominal fee of £1.

Councillors will today be asked to allow council officers to proceed with the land purchase.