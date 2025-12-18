How did 14 parcels end up being left on driveway in Coalisland?

An investigation is underway to find out how a pile of 14 parcels ended up being left on a driveway of a house in Coalisland.

The Evri parcels were discovered on the driveway in recent days, instead of having been delivered to their intended customers.

The addresses on the parcels span parts of Mid-Ulster and Co Derry, with some of the packages being for shoppers 45 miles away.

Evri told BBC News NI that they are “urgently investigating” the incident to understand what has happened.

The company has apologised to those impacted and said it will take appropriate action and support customers.

Councillors and the local community have been working together to ensure the parcels are delivered.