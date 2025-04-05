Huge blow for Strabane as business leaves town centre building

ONE of Strabane’s most iconic buildings is due to be left empty once more after it was revealed that furniture store Houseproud is to vacate its Abercorn Square premises.

Originally home to Strabane stalwart Linton and Robinson’s, which closed back in 2005, the 34,000 square foot building was brought back to life seven years ago when Houseproud opened up.

This week though, the furniture store’s ‘end of lease’ closing down sale was announced. The Cherry Tree café will also leave the building but will, the Chronicle believes, relocate to another location in the town centre.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said: “It’s terribly sad to see Houseproud leave the town. Situated in such a huge, iconic building in the town centre, Houseproud brought life back to a location which had been empty for 12 years ever since Linton and Robinson’s left back in 2005. It was lovely to see the building back in use and it is equally sad to see it now being left derelict once more.

“From an economic perspective, this is yet another blow to our already flailing town centre with another business gone and yet another reduction in footfall. I hope the building is put back in use in good order.”

Another independent representative, Cllr Raymond Barr, called the move ‘depressing’ for Strabane.

“This is really bad news with another major retailer leaving Strabane, adding to the already quiet town centre which is depreciating with a constant exodus of retailers. With so much due to happen in Strabane such as the Riverine and City Deal, businesses leaving the town is not a good look.”

Houseproud has been contacted in regard to the closure.