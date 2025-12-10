Huge community support for Omagh man after cancer diagnosis

AN Omagh family has issued an emotional message of thanks after their husband and father, James Corey, was diagnosed with cancer just weeks after completing the Dublin Marathon.

James, a well-known member of the Omagh Deaf community, has been a familiar face at local events for years through Run for Enda and KC Runners. He has taken part in countless races including the Omagh Half Marathon, Parkruns, and marathons, and even completed the full ‘Alphabet’ of Parkruns across Ireland and beyond.

In 2021, he undertook an extraordinary challenge – running 365 separate 5ks in a single year, supported by his wife Sharon and lifelong friend Jim Mullan.

Now, as James faces his biggest challenge yet, the running community is coming together to support him and his family.

A fundraising run and walk, organised by Run for Enda, will take place this Sunday at 1pm in Arleston Park in Omagh.

KC Runners in Killyclogher have also organised their own event to help ease the family’s financial stress, allowing them to focus fully on their time together in the weeks and months ahead.

James’s wife, Sharon, said the support has meant everything.

“We are truly overwhelmed and deeply touched by the kindness and support of everyone in Run for Enda and the local community,” she said.

“Our family never expected such a thoughtful gesture. It means more to us than we can say. The Run for Enda are like family to us and we are so grateful.

“This has been such an incredibly difficult time for James and for us as a family. The number of people calling, visiting and getting in contact has been so important for every one of us and the wider family circle.”

Peter Dolan of the Enda Dolan Foundation and Run for Enda described James and his friends in the deaf and hard of hearing community as ‘an integral and important part’ of the local running scene.

“Over the years, we’ve seen first-hand the kindness, positivity and dedication James brings to everything he does,” he said. “He inspires people when the going gets tough, and lifts those around him both on and off the track.

“His courage in facing this diagnosis is inspiring us once again. We were delighted to have him at the Enda Dolan Foundation’s 10th anniversary Gala, and his determination during training for the Dublin Marathon was clear to everyone.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for him and for his family. We want to come together as his friends, and as a community, to support him in any way we can.”