Huge crowd attends funeral of much-loved Tyrone woman

MASSIVE crowds gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Pomeroy today to celebrate the life of Jennifer Woods, a beloved mother of three, who passed away on Saturday at Belfast City Hospital surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with inflammatory breast cancer.

Jennifer was remembered as a pillar of the local communities of Pomeroy and Aughabrack, a devoted mother and wife, and a dedicated hard worker. She had a passion for football and was a proud supporter of her clubs, Pomeroy Plunketts and Clann na nGael GAA.

A former player for Clann na nGael Ladies, Jennifer played a key role in the early success of the club’s ladies football.

Advertisement

In 2007, the first year the club fielded a senior ladies team, she helped them achieve a remarkable double, winning both the Division Four League and Championship.

This was followed in 2008 by further glory as the team claimed the Division Three League and Championship.

Mrs Woods came from a passionate GAA family in Dunamanagh and Aughabrack and was the sister of Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill and daughter of Linda and Peter O’Neill.

Following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, members of the Pomeroy community launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Jennifer, her husband Colm, and their family.

As of Wednesday, over £110,000 had been donated.

Prior to her death, Jennifer, who owned Little Woods Daycare, underwent extensive treatment including chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

She received the devastating news earlier this month that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Advertisement

Speaking at her funeral, which was attended by a large crowd that filled the church and spilled outside, Fr David Moore described Jennifer as a devoted mother who always put her children’s needs ahead of her own.

“Jennifer was the ultimate example of a devoted mother, always putting the needs of her children first, even while battling her illness,” said Fr Moore.

“She took an active interest in her children’s lives and, even when she was unwell, volunteered and attended their school whenever she could. I would often see her picking up her children at St Mary’s, giving each of them a gentle hug. She celebrated every success and soothed every pain like only a mother can.”

Fr Moore also spoke of the love between Jennifer and her husband Colm, whom she met in 2009, saying their home was full of happiness and that their three children – Conan, Tadhg, and Erin – were fortunate to witness real love in their family.

“Jennifer will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved her,” Fr Moore added. “To Colm and her children, cherish the sacred time you shared and hold those memories close forever.”

In tribute, her family said Jennifer was always cheerful and thanked the communities of Pomeroy and Aughabrack for organising the fundraiser.

“Jennifer was such a kind, warm, and easy-going woman, always cheerful and determined to give her children the best life possible,” her family told the Strabane Chronicle.

“Alongside her husband, she encouraged her children to explore sports and hobbies, which connected them to many communities and sports clubs, inspiring the remarkable fundraiser that raised over £100,000. During her diagnosis and treatment, Jennifer did not want financial support, but in her final days, she agreed that friends and family could help ensure her children were well cared for.

The generosity shown reflects how deeply she, her husband, and her children were loved by their community – from Pomeroy to Aughabrack and beyond.”

Clann na nGael GAC also paid tribute, describing deep sadness across the local community.

A spokesperson said, “Jennifer’s commitment, passion, and team spirit will always be remembered fondly by all who shared the field and the journey with her.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Jennifer’s family on this heartbreaking loss.”

Jennifer is survived by her husband Colm and their children Conan, Tadhg, and Erin; her parents Linda and Peter; her in-laws Jane and Gerard; her siblings Stephen, Gary, and Claire, along with their partners; her godchildren Shea and Alfie; and many extended family members and friends.