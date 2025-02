MORE than 250 pairs of glasses were donated by the Dungannon community as part of the 2024 Christmas Preloved Glasses Appeal, a partnership between McCrystal Opticians and the Lions Club International.

The donated frames will be repurposed and distributed through the Lions Sightfirst Scheme, which provides essential eye care, including prescription glasses and cataract surgeries, to individuals in developing countries.

Glasses collected through the scheme are sent to specialist medics, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and Unite for Sight, who deliver vital vision aid worldwide.

Noel McCrystal, proprietor of McCrystal Opticians, expressed his gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support.

Mr McCrystal said: “We are very privileged to be part of this amazing campaign, and we are so grateful for the generosity of the local community.

“Their donations will make a real difference to those in need.”

Marian McGreevy, Lions Club 1st District Governor, was present to collect the donated frames and praised the efforts of the Dungannon community.

She said: “This is a wonderful and generous contribution. Every pair of glasses will help transform someone’s life by restoring their sight and independence. We are truly appreciative.”