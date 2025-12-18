Hundreds of hazardous waste containers dumped near Omagh

A MULTI-agency investigation has been launched after several hundred containers of hazardous waste used within the printing process were dumped on a small rural road just outside Omagh.

Specialist teams from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Loughs Agency and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) were all involved in a joint major clean-up operation to remove the material last week on the Tormore Road.

The containers should have been treated as a hazardous material and disposed off appropriately, but was instead discovered along hedgerows and close to small streams and larger watercourses off the Drumnakilly Road.

The tins, which were labelled as Metrocoat TE3 Activation, are used in the printing process. Information contained on them warned those using the substance to avoid contact with skin, and to ‘rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice’ if they come into contact with it.

One local resident who saw the containers along the road side close to their home said those responsible for dumping the containers should be ‘disgusted with themselves’.

“These containers should have been disposed of in a safe and legal way. But instead they were dumped on the road, into fields with sheep and cows and into waterways containing fish,” he said.

“The fact that they were dumped shows the flaws in our disposal systems.

“There is no justification for whoever did this, as they put the health of those who might have come into contact with these containers at risk.”

A spokersperson for the Northern Ireland Environment Agency said that they had been made aware of the disposit, and were currently reviewing a report into what happened.

“However, as it is a live investigation, NIEA cannot comment further on the detail other than it is currently reviewing the report and will be communicating with the local council on the matter.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that the fly-tipping in and around the Tormore Road was reported to them on December 8.

“Council staff, along with officials from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and the Loughs Agency investigated this report,” they added.

“All reported materials were removed from the area and disposed of in accordance with relevant protocols.

“Due to the proximity of the fly-tipped material to nearby watercourses, council staff worked alongside officials from NIEA and the Loughs Agency to ensure appropriate environmental safeguards were in place. All tins were removed intact and handled in accordance with agreed protocols.

“At this time, there is no indication of any risk to human health arising from the operation.

“All tins were removed intact and handled in accordance with agreed protocols, ensuring that appropriate precautions were taken throughout the process.”