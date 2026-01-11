Husband pays tribute on 15th anniversary of Michaela’s murder

THE husband of Michaela McAreavey has posted a touching tribute to mark the 15th anniversary of her murder

Michaela was found strangled in her hotel room in Mauritius on January 10, 2011, just ten days after marrying John McAreavey. She was 27 years old.

A daughter of former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, Michaela was a religion teacher at St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, and had represented Ulster in the Rose of Tralee in 2004.

Two former hotel workers accused of her murder were acquitted following a high-profile trial in 2012, and no one has ever been convicted in connection with her death.

On Saturday, John McAreavey – who has since remarried and now has two children – shared a photograph of Michaela from their wedding day on social media.

“Remembering Michaela today, 15 years on from when she was so cruelly taken from us,” he wrote. “Forever in our hearts and prayers. The fight for justice continues.”

In November, the Irish Government renewed its commitment to assisting the McAreavey family in their pursuit of justice.

Mr McAreavey, alongside Michaela’s brother Mark Harte, sister-in-law Claire and legal representative Barra McGrory KC, met with Tánaiste Simon Harris to discuss the case.

Following the meeting, Mr Harris reaffirmed his department’s support, stating that “all appropriate steps” would be taken to assist the family.

“I have directed my officials to immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Harris added that he intends to raise the case with both the Mauritian Foreign Minister and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in the coming weeks.

“As we mark the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that every possible avenue is explored in the search for truth and justice,” he said.