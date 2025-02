THE mother of eight-year-old Oran Doherty says she ‘hopes and prays’ the Omagh Bombing Inquiry will give the families of those killed some answers on whether the disaster could have been prevented.

Oran, who was from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was one of 31 people, including unborn twins, killed in the 1998 Real IRA attack.

Bernie Doherty, whose commemoration of Oran was read at the Strule Arts Centre today by her daughter, Lisa Dillon, said that she could ‘never forgive’ those responsible for the atrocity for the hurt and pain that they had caused.

Advertisement

During an emotional and powerful commemoration, Mrs Doherty, pledged to continue to do her best for Oran, and for all his nieces and nephews.

She said she prayed that one day her family would find peace.

Mrs Doherty spoke of the huge outpouring of grief which followed the deaths of three young boys from Buncrana, and the two Spanish citizens who had been staying in the town as part of a language exchange.

She said she would never forget leaving her son in the morgue after seeing his remains for the first time.

Subsequently, the three hearses carrying the remains of Oran and two other Buncrana boys, James Barker and Shaun McLaughlin, travelled together back to Buncrana.

Mrs Doherty remembered people in Strabane people lining the streets with candles even though the corteges were extremely late.

In Buncrana, she added, the scenes of people lining the streets into the town were ‘extremely moving.’