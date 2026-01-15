‘I’d love to click my fingers and have Michaela back’

THERE are times when Mark Harte often wonders what life would be like now if he could just ‘click his fingers’ to bring his sister Michaela back.

It is 15 years this week since Michaela McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius with her husband, John McAreavey. No one has ever been brought to justice for her killing, but her family – including her father, former Tyrone All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte – continue to live with the loss and its unanswered questions.

In a wide-ranging interview marking the anniversary, Mark speaks about how grief has changed but never disappeared, the importance of keeping Michaela’s memory alive, and the difficult conversations he knows he will soon have to have with his own young children about their aunt.

Michaela was just 27 when she was killed. A former Rose of Tralee finalist, she worked as an Irish and Religion teacher at St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon and was a passionate Tyrone supporter, sharing in All-Ireland victories with her father in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

“Grief comes in many forms,” Mark says. “At the start it was raw – disbelief, anger, frustration, trying to come to terms with something you never expect to happen.

“We can’t change the one thing we’d love to change. I’d love to have Michaela back, to click my fingers and have everything be alright again.”

‘Life moves on’

Mark says the rawness has been replaced over time by a deep numbness and a sense of disappointment at what ‘could and should have been’.

“It’s part of the cross we have to bear. Life moves on and we have to move on, but that doesn’t mean we ever forget Michaela. We bring her with us on the journey of our lives as best we can.”

For years, Mark found it difficult even to say his sister’s name. While that has eased, there are still days when the weight of loss is heavy.

“Time may be a healer, but tragedy cuts very deep,” he says. “When you think back to those days at this time of year, the memories come back.”

Mark has consciously chosen not to retreat inward, instead focusing on family, faith and community.

A former All-Ireland winner, he has built a successful managerial career in the GAA, most recently guiding Madden, alongside Adrian O’Donnell, to their first Armagh senior title in 2025.

Mark remembers Michaela as determined, warm and deeply faithful – someone who shared his love of the Irish language, Gaelic football and family life.

“She was such a loyal supporter of daddy’s over the years, always by his side,” he recalls.

“The memory of her wedding day also stands out. It was her last truly happy moment. She was radiant and full of excitement for the future.

“Faith was a crucial part of Michaela’s life, and it has been for me too. In the darkest times, it has held our family together.”

A new generation of nieces and nephews has brought fresh perspective. Younger family members know Michaela through stories and photographs, while older children have begun to understand the circumstances of her death.

Mark knows the day is coming when he will have to explain it to his own children.

“That’s not a conversation I’m looking forward to, but it’s one I’ll have to have. I want them to hear it from us, not read it somewhere else.”

In the years following Michaela’s death, her family established the Michaela Foundation as a way of honouring her life and the values that mattered most to her.

It aimed to empower young people through summer camps and workshops focusing on faith, confidence, fashion, well-being, and Irish culture.

The foundation was wound up around five years ago, but Michaela’s legacy continues within her family. “We celebrate her memory in small ways,” said Mark.

“Her image is in our home. We talk about her, visit her grave, and remind our children that she’s in heaven. Everybody has their own special memory of Michaela, and I think that’s the best way to celebrate her legacy.”