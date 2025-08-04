Identity of person found beside burning car still not revealed

POLICE have not yet disclosed the identity of the person whose body was found beside a burning car near Omagh at the weekend.

Investigations into the horrific incident at Rylagh Road on Saturday afternoon are continuing and the PSNI have renewed an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 2pm on Saturday when firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle burning at a remote area at Rylagh Road.

As firefighters were putting out the blaze, a body was found beside the vehicle and police were alerted.

A police statement said: “Just before 2.05pm, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 – was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

“As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.

“You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said it was a ‘deeply disturbing incident’.

“It is heartbreaking that someone has died in such harrowing circumstances. People in the area are understandably anxious and looking for answers,” he said.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley said she was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragedy.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends at this time. I would call on anyone with information to contact the police to assist with their investigation,” she said.