‘Idiots’ condemned for arson attack on former Omagh barracks

THE former St Lucia army barracks in Omagh has once again been targeted by arson, the latest in a series of deliberate fires at the long-vacant site.

Located along the Derry Road, the derelict buildings have been empty since 2007 and have recently become a frequent focus of anti-social behaviour.

Police were called to the scene around 7pm on Sunday, after reports of suspicious activity.

Smoke was visible from one of the buildings, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service swiftly extinguished the blaze.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds described the incidents as “very serious” and appealed to those responsible to consider the potentially devastating consequences of their actions.

“Derelict buildings can conceal hidden hazards and dangerous materials,” he said, adding that firefighters put their lives at risk to keep the community safe.

Former West Tyrone MLA Ross Hussey said he has asked the Ministry of Defence for permission to survey the damage caused to the site but has not received a response.

“What do these idiots think they are going to achieve by destroying property?” he said.

“Arson is a serious offence. As well as putting their own lives in danger, their mindless stupidity could result in severe injury to a firefighter attempting to save the building.

“There is no excuse for arson, full stop. I don’t know the background of those responsible, but clearly their one working brain cell was on holiday that week. Being stupid is no excuse, and let us hope the PSNI can trace these culprits.”

Mr Hussey added that he had previously contacted the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) under FOI to request the cost of the damage caused by previous fires but was told the information was unavailable.

“If my contact with DfI and MoD is any indication of their interest in this site, then ‘none’ would appear to be the honest answer,” he said.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.