IMC Omagh nominated ‘best cinema experience’ despite being closed

A Glasgow-based company, who have been behind a number of controversial awards events, have been nominating non-trading businesses amongst their finalists.

Creative Oceanic are behind this year’s Northern Ireland Restaurant Awards and is set to take place this Monday, with the NI Hospitality Awards following two weeks after.

However, despite removal of a few trading and non-trading restaurants from Monday’s shortlist, the event is still nominating businesses who haven’t existed for many years.

Omagh’s IMC Cinema reached the finalist stage, despite being closed since April 2022, alongside the Courtyard Cinema in Belfast, which was launched in 2015 by White’s Tavern.

Additionally, the ‘best dining experience’ category has four restaurants, which do not exist anymore, featured on it’s shortlist.

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Colm Broderick, said that errors like these put official ceremonies ‘under a poor light’.

Colm said “I suppose it puts other organisations who organise official awards ceremonies in a poor light, such as the Omagh Business Awards run in conjunction with Omagh Chamber of Commerce and We Are Tyrone/ Ulster Herald.

“We act on our due diligence and shortlist worthy finalists in correct categories, which highlight the very best and showcase businesses in our district and what they have to offer.”

“We contact businesses which have been nominated by a third party and ask if they are willing to put themselves forward for shortlisting!” he added

The Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill, said “We appeal to anyone who has been earmarked for an award like this to be very careful and double check it’s authenticity before proceeding.”