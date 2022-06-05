Immortalising Arty G in oil paints

A LOCAL artist has immortalised in oil paints the familiar and friendly face of an Omagh legend with a free spirit and heart of gold: Arty G.

Perched proudly on the wall of The Blind Cobbler, the painting of the character known to all in the town is the detailed work of Brian Latchford, who created the portrait-on-canvas this year to help raise as much money as possible for diabetes and heart and stroke research.

Echoes of the past can be poignantly felt in the painting, which pull on the heart – and guitar strings – as the beloved busker, is seen pictured in his former glory; jacket-clad, with his loyal guitar-on-lap and his trademark long hair ruffling in the breeze.

Part of the fabric of Omagh’s rich identity and brilliant blues guitarist, Arty G, ‘Arthur McGonigle’, sadly died on November 3, 2007. It is perhaps fitting, too, then, that ‘blue’ is a colour that features vividly in the composition.

Originally on display in Shane McGale’s Furniture and Flooring Shop, Omagh, the painting was then purchased by Andrew Shortt, owner of The Blind Cobbler, and it was officially unveiled in its new home on Friday.

Speaking to the UH, Brian smiled when he proposed that ‘there couldn’t be a better home for it’.

“I’ve been trying to do a portrait of Arty for years,” he explained. “He was just such a well-known busker and character in the town.

“I decided to do the painting this year to raise money for diabetes and heart and stroke research.”

But Brian also has a deeply personal reason for painting for the aforementioned charities. He, himself, suffers from diabetes, heart disease and Long QT Syndrome’ – a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast and erratic heartbeats.

“The painting of Arty is now in the bar, permanently on display,” Brian concluded. “And there couldn’t be a better home for it.”

Arty G will never be forgotten in Omagh, and Brian’s painting will ensure that on many a night out going forward, nostalgic stories of our beloved busker, including whispers of his sharp wit, intelligence and musical mastery, as well as tales of his canine companion, Gizmo, will resurface and be fondly retold for generations.