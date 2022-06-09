In pictures: Coalisland hosts spectacular Tyrone Fleadh 2022

The organisers of the Tyrone Fleadh which was held in Coalisland at the weekend, have said the four days of Irish traditional culture has far exceeded their expectations.

Thousands of people came to the town and enjoyed music sessions as well as the traditional competitions in St Joseph’s College.

It opened on Thursday night with a sell-out concert in the Craic Theatre with renowned fiddler Bríd Harper as well as Steve Cooney and Dermot Byrne and supported by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas musicians and singers.

Advertisement

Later that night, Cairde Uí Néill hosted a Pop-Up Gaeltacht in Gervin’s Bar and held an Irish music session. This was also well attended with a flavour of what was to come over the next three days.

Friday evening saw the sun appear just in time for the vintage rally. The route was lined with enthralled spectators who saw in the region of 40 vintage vehicles driving through the town in all their splendour. The big event of the evening was the open air concert with the Blackwater Céilí Band on the ‘gig-rig’ as well as Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas beginner tin whistle class, Ava Kelly, Grace and Cara Hilley and the fabulous Omagh Set Dancers.

Saturday began with the competitions in the school and it was a great start for hosts Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas who secured a place in the Ulster Fleadh with their Senior Grupa Cheoil – a first in the history of the Branch. The excitement continued throughout the day with lots of great music filling the classrooms and corridors as musicians and singers competed for much sought after places in the Ulster Fleadh.

Throughout the weekend, session trails in the local bars with music and song lifted the roofs off into the early hours.

Sunday saw the competitions continue with more competitors being sent through to represent their Branch and County at the Ulster Fleadh in Dromore in July. The big event of the day was the cultural and community parade through the town with local clubs and community groups taking part along with bands from Dungannon and Fermanagh. The day finished off with a youth street session.

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas Chairperson, Eamonn Campbell said, “The weekend exceeded all expectations and was one of the most memorable County Fleadhs for many years. Hosting the Tyrone Fleadh was a huge undertaking as we only had three months to prepare but we felt it was important for the community to bring a positive and entertaining event here after the pandemic hitting live music and our classes so hard.

“We could not have hosted the Tyrone Fleadh without the help and support of everyone involved. The weekend’s events and reaction to it has strengthened our commitment to the preservation and promotion of Comhaltas activities and our Irish Traditional Cultures.” Buoyed by the hugely successful weekend, Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas has indicated it hopes to host Tyrone and Ulsters Fleadhs in the future.