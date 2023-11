AN Inclusive Youth Forum is set to take place which will see Fermanagh and Omagh District Council inviting young people aged 12-18 years old with a disability to help influence the work of the council.

Funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA), the forum aims to provide an ongoing process for the council to engage with young people with disabilities.

The council is proposing to establish two Inclusive Youth Forums – one for the Fermanagh area and one for the Omagh area. The newly-established groups will meet at least two times per year to discuss council programmes, services and projects of particular interest to young people.

Encouraging young people to consider joining one of the Inclusive Youth Forums, vice chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Ann-Marie Donnelly said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is keen to engage more with young people with disabilities.

“It is so important for us to consult on our projects and programmes to ensure we are providing what young people want to see in their areas.

“I encourage young people with a disability to sign up to one of the Inclusive Youth Forums to have their say on council activity, and to help shape inclusive and accessible services into the future.”

The first meetings of the Inclusive Youth Forums are due to take place in December, where Forum members will decide on the name of the Inclusive Youth Forum, its purpose and areas of focus, and discuss events and activities they would like to see available in the future.

The first meeting of the Inclusive Youth Forum in Omagh will meet on December 11 from 4-6pm at The Grange.

To find out more or to attend the Inclusive Youth Forum, please contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by emailing matthew.nevin@fermanaghomagh.com or telephone 0300 303 1777 and ask to speak to the Access Inclusion Officer.