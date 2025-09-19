Inconclusive findings on fatal Doogary Road crash last year

A coroner has said that speed was a ‘likely factor’ in the death of two teenagers in a road crash near Omagh last year.

An inquest was held at Omagh courthouse today into the deaths of Jamie Moore (19) and Kamile Vaicikonyte (17) on the Doogary Road on April 30, 2024.

The families of both the deceased attended the inquest.

Advertisement

The court heard from medical witnesses, a forensic scientist and specialist police crash investigators as to the circumstances which led to the fatal crash.

Included in the hearing was evidence from Dr Donal McCullagh from the South West Acute Hospital, who recounted Jamie’s admission to the hospital on April 9 after collapsing at the gym.

Jamie’s father told the court that the 19-year-old had suffered from headaches ‘on and off’ for years and after being medically discharged from the hospital the symptoms remained.

Both families gave an emotional commendation to the police officers who first arrived on the scene of the crash, praising them for staying with both deceased whilst awaiting the fire service and ambulances.

Coroner Joe McCrisken found that ‘speeding’ was the likely cause of the collision.

Citing findings from a forensic scientist, he noted that GPS data from Kamile’s phone showed Jamie’s car driving at an average speed of ‘80 to 81 miles per hour’, adding that the speed before the collision was around 50mph.

However, Mr McCrisken said that he couldn’t exclude the possibility that Jamie had an ‘acute medical issue’ behind the wheel, or that the road was obstructed, causing the teenager to swerve.

Advertisement

At the end of his findings, Mr McCrisken thanked both families for their patience and co-operation with investigators and coroners service.