Infrastructure Minister visits Aughnacloy to discuss roads

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins visited the Mid-Ulster Council District, where she met with local elected representatives and discussed roads and traffic issues in the area.

The minister visited Aughnacloy to hear firsthand about road safety concerns in the area. She also had the opportunity to view work on the recently commenced £635,000 resurfacing scheme in Maghera.

During the visit, Minister Kimmins said that she believed many of Aughnacloy’s traffic issues would be solved by delivering the A5 upgrade, which would reduce the number of HGV traffic through the town. She also reiterated her commitment to delivering the A5 upgrade.

Following her visit to Aughnacloy, Minister Kimmins said, “Road safety is a high priority for my department, and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer and to address the needs of all road users. I am aware that road safety is a concern for people in Aughnacloy. I had the opportunity to receive representations about the concerns of residents and experience firsthandsome of the daily challenges they face in terms of road safety and traffic volumes.

“My officials continue to monitor road user safety in Aughnacloy and have discussed concerns raised about speeding on Monaghan Road with the PSNI. We have commissioned a traffic and speed survey to gather data on this issue.

“I can also confirm that my officials are assessing the potential introduction of a pedestrian crossing near Aghaloo Community Centre and the local pharmacy on Main Street. A design is now being prepared to determine if a crossing at this location satisfies the required safety and engineering standards. My department will engage with stakeholders ahead of the potential introduction of any new measures.

“Many of the traffic issues in Aughnacloy, particularly the high volumes of HGV traffic, would be resolved with the new A5 road. I want to reassure everyone that I remain committed to delivering the A5 upgrade, and my department is working intensively with our legal team to consider an appeal and a range of other options that can deal with the recent court judgement.

“I am determined that this road will be built, and it is important that everyone who wants to see this happen works together in a constructive way to achieve that goal. We owe it to the people who have sadly lost their lives on this road.”