Inquest into A5 road tragedy set to take place in September

AN inquest into the deaths of two teenagers on the A5 Doogary Road near Omagh is expected to be held on September 19.

Jamie Moore (19), from Omagh, and Kamile Vaicikonyte (17), from Aughnacloy, died when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a tree while returning home from Omagh on the night of April 30, 2024.

A pre-inquest hearing took place on Tuesday, during which the inquest date was confirmed by Coroner Joseph McCrisken.

Advertisement

Members of the Moore family joined the hearing via Sightlink, while relatives of Kamile Vaicikonyte were represented by their family liaison officer.

A key focus of the inquest will be the airbags in the vehicle, which reportedly did not deploy during the crash.

The Moore family is seeking clarity on whether the deployment of the airbags might have saved Jamie and Kamile’s lives.

Coroner McCrisken said this issue would be central to the inquest, with Collision Investigation Officers due to give evidence.

Detailed calculations were made at the crash scene, he added.

It is understood the car struck the tree side-on after entering a clockwise spin.

The hearing was also told that post-mortem reports have been disclosed to both families.

Advertisement

A list of witnesses expected to give evidence has also been finalised.

Families will be given the option of viewing police body-worn footage from the crash scene, but the Coroner emphasised that this decision rests entirely with

them.

A Lithuanian interpreter will be provided for the Vaicikonyte family during the proceedings.

The deaths of Jamie and Kamile deeply shocked the local community.

Just a day before the tragedy, Kamile had taken part in a student-led protest calling for progress on the long-delayed A5 dual carriageway project.