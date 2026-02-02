Inquest into Castlederg woman’s death to take place before June

AN inquest into the death of a Castlederg woman who passed away in the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen in 2023 is expected to take place before June.

Mary Elizabeth Glenn passed away in March 2023 at the age of 76.

During a Preliminary Hearing today, a coroner heard that a doctor who overseen Mrs Glenn’s care had ‘no issue’ in acknowledging that, ahead of her passing, an oxygen cylinder had not been turned on, furthermore stating that it was empty.

The hearing also heard that a second doctor had been in the room prior to Mrs Glenn’s passing and had failed to recognised the issue.

“It is a matter of concern that there was a doctor in the room that did not notice,” the coroner stated.

Those expected to give evidence throughout the inquest include numerous doctors who were involved in overseeing Mrs Glenn’s care, as well as a pathologist.

The coroner confirmed that the inquest is expected to take place over a three day period and is expected to be listed for hearing between Easter and June in Banbridge courthouse, with all relevant details to be confirmed with witnesses and Mrs Glenn’s next of kin.