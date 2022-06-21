Inquest into death of farmer at Clogher mart, County Tyrone

AN INQUEST has heard how the death of a popular Aughnacloy man after being hit by an gate almost four years ago devastated his family.

Harry McAnespie died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident at Clogher Mart on June 23, 2018.

His wife, Dympna, told the hearing at Banbridge that she had been married to Mr McAnespie for 54 years.

“Harry was a family man and after marrying we set up home. He was the main breadwinner in the house and I was the one who looked after the home,” she said.

“He lived a simple but happy life. Although he was 80 years of age, Harry looked like someone 20 years younger and was always on the go. He rarely missed Clogher Mart whether he was buying or selling.

“He went to the Mart to catch up with friends. Everyone knew him and he was known as ‘wee Harry.’ He would sometimes go to the canteen for something to eat.

“In 2015 he appeared on the BBC’s True North documentary and it is particularly poignant now to look back at that.”

Mrs McAnespie added that there was no real sense of panic that when the initial call had come that Harry had been involved in an incident at the Mart. But she pointed out that his condition subsequently deteriorated.

Mr McAnespie was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he later died surrounded by his family.

“In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Harry was speaking and was aware that something had happened to him,” she told the Inquest.

“We then realised that it was more serious and were told that there was nothing that could be done to save him. We regret that we were not able to say goodbye properly to him.”

The Inquest was told that in the immediate aftermath of the accident, family and friends came to help with the livestock.

But Mrs McAnespie added that now for the first time in 50 years no-one from the family is looking after the farm.

She said her routine had also changed as she had lost her partner and best friend.

Mrs McAnespie also spoke of the immense impact that the death had on the couple’s children, grandchildren an wider family circle.

“Harry is a big miss at all family occasions. Farming and family were his life and he is missed very deeply every day,” she added.