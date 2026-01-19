Inquest into Noah Donohoe’s death due to begin today

AN inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe is due to begin today.

Noah (14), whose mother Fiona is originally from Strabane, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

The inquest into his death is scheduled to begin in Belfast today.

A coroner recently warned against speculative social media posts in the lead-up to the inquest.

The warning was issued by coroner Mr Justice Rooney during a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

Mr Justice Rooney highlighted recent issues on social media and potential consequences of prejudice in the lead-up to the inquest.