Inquiry into controversial Tyrone gold mine plans facing delay

A PUBLIC inquiry into the controversial plans for a goldmine in Greencastle is facing additional delays.

After just three days of hearings at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh in January, the inquiry was suspended following criticisms of Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DFI).

The suspension came after the DFI admitted to failing to provide public access to critical documents and omitting proper planning references related to the ‘transboundary’ impacts on the Republic of Ireland.

The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) had hoped to receive an update from the DFI by March 11, which would have led to a revised timetable for the inquiry.

However, in a strongly worded letter, the PAC has now confirmed that this will not be possible.

“It would appear from the correspondence that has been shared with the Commission, that the Department will not be in a position to progress with the Inquiry by March 26, 2025, due to the ongoing nature of the transboundary consultation,” the PAC said.

The PAC had scheduled a mid-Inquiry meeting for March 26 to review the progress of these consultations. In a letter dated January 30, the DFI had stated that a 12-week consultation period with the Republic of Ireland was necessary, with responses due to be delivered.

However, the extent of the consultation remains under the jurisdiction of the Irish Government.