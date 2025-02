OFFICIALS from the Omagh Bombing Inquiry say issues in relation to the disclosure of key documents held by the Irish Government have now ‘narrowed’ following a meeting earlier this month.

The inquiry, which has been sitting at the Strule Arts Centre for four weeks, has now been adjourned.

It will reconvene in Omagh on June 23 with a series of opening statements to be made.

In his closing remarks, counsel for the Inquiry, Paul Geaney KC, said that the purpose of the most recent meeting with the Irish Government was to discuss the contents of a draft memorandum of understanding focused on the disclosure of potentially relevant Irish state materials.

“Written observations were provided by the inquiry team to the Irish Government on the draft memorandum,” he said.

“We will not pre-empt the detail of the memorandum of understanding while a substantive response is awaited.

“Our current understanding is that the Irish officials intend for the memorandum to be signed in March subject to the approval of their government.”

The next hearing on June 23 in Omagh will enable ‘core participants’ to make their oral opening statements.

The personal and commemorative statements which have just been completed are seen by the public inquiry as the opening chapter.

They are now moving on to the next two chapters which they say are connected, but a date for these has still to be set.

These will look at the events of the day and previous attacks and Mr Greaney said that the inquiry is working with the PSNI to understand what material there is about each attack carried out by dissident republicans in in 1997 and 1998 prior to the Omagh bombing.

“Among other things, we will consider evidence about the theft of the bomb car, its journey and that of the scout car from the Republic of Ireland to Omagh, the constituent parts of the car bomb and its design, the identities of those involved, their use of telephones, including mobile telephones, the warnings given and the use of the code word ‘Martha Pope,’ the scientific evidence recovered about the bombing and claims of responsibility.”