The Omagh Bombing Inquiry will be paused for a period today as a mark of respect to the mother of one of the victims.

Tracey Devine, whose 20-month-old daughter Breda was killed in the 1998 explosion, died on Saturday.

Mrs Devine, who was also badly injured in the bombing, will be buried this morning following Requiem Mass at 11am at St Mary’s Church in Aughabrack.

The inquiry at Strule Arts Centre will begin as usual at 9.30am today.

However, the hearings will stop at 10.45am and then resume at 1pm as a mark of respect to Mrs Devine.

Today’s hearings will again focus on members of the emergency services who dealt with the aftermath of the Real IRA bombing which killed 31 people, including unborn twins.