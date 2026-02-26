Omagh events being organised to mark International Women’s Day

A SERIES of events will be held across the Omagh area to celebrate International Women’s Day, which this year falls on Sunday, March 8.

On Saturday, March 7, the Empowering Refugees and Newcomers’ Organisation (ERANO) will host a special gathering at the Silverbirch Hotel from 11am to 2pm.

ERANO extends a warm embrace to refugees, asylum seekers and new comer migrant families to the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, fostering an environment that empowers them to reconstruct their lives and fulfil their potential. The event will see women tell inspirational stories of resilience and courage. To RSVP for the event you can contact ERANO on 07783 706598.

On the same morning, the Strule Arts Centre will present ‘Celebrating Women and Heritage’ from 10.30am to 12 noon. Award-winning poets Cat Brogan and Michelle Dennehy will lead storytelling and reflection inspired by cultural figures including Alice Milligan and Rose Kavanagh.

Further information and booking are available at struleartscentre.co.uk or via the box office on 028 82247831.

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s achievements and a call to advance gender equality worldwide.