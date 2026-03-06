26 local businesses take part in careers event at Omagh school

LORETO Grammar School in Omagh has welcomed local businesses and higher education providers to highlight Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers for pupils.

The STEM careers event saw representatives from 26 businesses and education providers engage directly with pupils about the wide range of career pathways available to them, sharing their expertise and insights.

Exhibitors showcased opportunities across diverse sectors including engineering, healthcare, digital technology, construction, environmental science, and pharmaceuticals.

Students learned about the skills, qualifications, and personal attributes needed to pursue careers in these industries, as well as the different routes available, from apprenticeships and vocational training to university degrees and graduate programmes.

The event was designed not only to inform but to inspire. Pupils found it useful to speak to leaders on the industry and gain and insight into their roles.

In particular, students greatly benefited from speaking to past Loreto pupils, who came back to share their experiences since leaving school.

Employers also praised the enthusiasm and thoughtful questions from students.

A spokesperson added, “We would like to thank all participating organisations for their time and commitment to supporting the next generation. We are incredibly grateful for your time, enthusiasm and support.”

These include McAleer and Rushe, Northern Ireland Electricity, University of Ulster, CAFRE, Conway McBeth, Rapid7, Corry and O’Hare Vets, ABAC Accountants, QUB School of Pharmacy, Gentle Dentistry, Terex, Almac, P McCaul Engineering, Randox, iMac Architecture, Queen’s University Belfast, MEGA, Kainos, Oliver Logan Performance Consultancy, Medtronic, Strule Shared Education Campus, Net Zero, Tetra Tech and South West College.

The school spokesperson continued, “Events like this reinforce the importance of collaboration in preparing students for successful futures.

“This careers event plays a key role in helping students make informed decisions about their subject choices and next steps after school. By connecting young people with local employers and higher education institutions, we aim to broaden aspirations and demonstrate the exciting opportunities available within our community and beyond.”