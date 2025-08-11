Integrated College Dungannon: Where A-Level students thrive

Sponsored content

THIS year, Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) was awarded the Education Authority’s ‘Being Well Doing Well Award’, the AWARE NI Investors in Mental Health Gold Standard Award and the School of Sanctuary Award, highlighting the exceptional pastoral care and support offered to its students.

An Education & Training Inspectorate (ETI) report from November 2024 states, “Learning together, the whole school community achieves the vision of ‘educating students in a safe, happy and inclusive environment’. The pupils are empowered to take an active role in school life.”

A minimum of six GCSEs at Grade A* to C, including English Language (or equivalent), is required to study for A-Levels at ICD.

The college operates a points system to enable staff to allocate places so that every student who joins the college, post-GCSE, is suited to their selected A-Level subjects.

Students must also meet the specific entrance requirements of the individual subjects they wish to study. This will be discussed with each student at the time of application.

Post-GCSE students seeking admission to the NIFL Academy Player Scholarship Programme should contact the college for further information on the Admissions Criteria for this programme. Students will study a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport while receiving training on-site at Dungannon United Youth and strength and conditioning training at Loughview Fitness.

The college offers a second academic and sporting qualification to young footballers who wish to study post-GCSE and play club football for Dungannon Swifts. These students will study a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development based at Dungannon Swifts FC.

Training will be under the guidance of Pro and A Licence coaches.

Safeguarding

The college’s primary responsibility is the care, welfare, and safety of the students in their charge. This is evident in the college’s student-centred ethos and various policies and procedures which provide a caring, supportive, and safe environment where individuals are valued.

Students at ICD are encouraged to seek out and benefit from a wide range of leadership opportunities including involvement in Student Council, Student Leadership Team and Mentoring Programmes.

The college’s Enrichment Programme provides a range of activities designed to extend students’ education and personal growth.

Sixth Form Enrichment activities include the Annual Evening of Music & Song; Art Exhibitions & Creative Showcase; Be Volunteer Programme; Carson Bursary Awards; Duke of Edinburgh Silver & Gold Level Award; Educational Visits; Festivals of Music & Drama; Gym Club; ICD Ethos Awards; IEF Lincoln Awards; IEF May Blood Award for Community Activism; IFA National Coaching Certificate; Mentoring Programmes; Nuffield Research Placements; Peace Players NI Coaching; Performing Arts Productions; Peripatetic Tuition; Queen’s University Pathway Programme; Restorative Practice Team; Roadsafe Roadshow; Senior Choir; Social Action Committee; Student Council and Board of Governor Representatives; Student Finance Guidance; Student Leadership Team; Study Skills Workshops; UCAS Preparation; and Work Experience Programmes.

Sixth Form students are given numerous opportunities to develop their employability and life-long learning skills, to ensure that every student has a progression pathway for future success.