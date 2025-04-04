International tour guides shown around Omagh folk park

TOP international tour operators have been exploring the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh as part of a fact-finding trip to the North.

The tour operators were invited here by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI, to participate in the annual Meet the Buyer workshop in the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

The ‘Embrace the Best of the West’ themed tour – which took place ahead of the workshop – also included attractions such as the Marble Arch Caves, Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail and Enniskillen Castle.

Gemma McCaffrey, from Explore Omagh and the Sperrins Region, said: “We are thrilled to see top international tour operators exploring the Ulster American Folk Park and other iconic destinations in our region as part of the ‘Embrace the Best of the West’ tour.

“This initiative, organised by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI in conjunction with Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, highlights the unique cultural and natural treasures of our region…

“These experiences showcase the rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality that make Fermanagh and Omagh a must-visit destination.

“Events like ‘Meet the Buyer 2025’ are invaluable in strengthening partnerships with global tour operators, ensuring that Fermanagh Lakelands remains firmly on the international tourism map.”