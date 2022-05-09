Interviews for rural GP post scheduled to start later this month

THE Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has emphasised the positives of life in West Tyrone

as part of its latest attempt to secure a replacement GP for the busy Trillick and Dromore practice.

The recruitment process for the practice began earlier this year after Declan Morgan informed the HSCB of his intention to resign on March 31.

His notice period was later extended until June 30. An advertisement for the post was published in the Irish Medical Times this week.

Advertisement

It is described as an exciting opportunity, asks if potential applicants are ‘tired of struggling through traffic’, and highlights some of the many attractions of living locally.

“This is a rural practice, which is being relaunched under a new management structure, which will make the role fulfilling and encourage job satisfaction, and a pleasant work-life balance,” the HSCB states.

“We are looking for GPs who want to make a difference, and re-establish the excellent service for the patients in this area which they deserve.”

The advertisement also points to the potential for shopping in Omagh, the Sperrin Mountains

for outdoor activities, excellent

local schools, the proximity of surfing opportunities ‘under an hour away’ in Donegal, and sailing, fishing, caving and cycling in Fermanagh.

A closing date of May 13 has been set for the post, with interviews commencing on May 16 next, and a start date of July 1.

The practice has around 6,000 patients from the Trillick and Dromore areas, and other locations nearby in West

Tyrone.

There have been calls on the HSCB to do everything in its power to ensure that there is ‘continuity of service’ at the local practice which serves such a wide area.