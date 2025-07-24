Investigation into fly infestation ‘nightmare’ in Tyrone homes

DOZENS of families in Mid-Tyrone say they are ‘living a nightmare’ due to an escalating fly infestation that’s making daily life unbearable.

Video footage shared with the Ulster Herald shows swarms of flies crawling across floors, windows and doorways – forcing residents to close up homes during the warmest months of the year.

Mid-Ulster District Council has launched an investigation into the source of the problem, which has affected a wide area around Pomeroy and Kildress.

One local councillor said she had been contacted by residents in 62 different homes, and believes that figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

Monica Grimes from Kildress described the scenes around her home as ‘horrendous’.

“We can’t stay outside when the weather is warm, and we have to keep the doors and windows shut. The house becomes like a sauna,” she said.

“I’m constantly sweeping them up from the back step and inside the kitchen.”

We’ve tried sprays, traps – even professionals – but the flies just keep coming.”

The infestation is also affecting homes across Pomeroy.

Local woman Jane Woods said the situation is having a serious impact on her quality of life.

“You see them crawling along the ground at the back. It’s awful. They’re just everywhere in the summer – on the cutlery, around the food. You have to cover everything if you’re eating outside. It’s miserable.”

Sinn Féin councillor Donna Mullin has echoed the concerns of residents, warning that what began as a seasonal nuisance is now a serious public health issue.

“This is far more than a comfort problem. It’s disrupting daily life for families and elderly residents… and it’s getting worse every week,” she said.

“As someone who lives in the area, I’ve experienced this first-hand. I’ve been in regular contact with the council’s environmental health team, who are working to get to the bottom of it. But with more warm weather forecast, I expect more calls from understandably frustrated residents.”

Cllr Mullin has called for clarity on the cause of the infestation and stronger public messaging from the council about what actions are being taken.

“People feel like they’re being left in the dark. We need answers – and soon,” she said.

Monica Grimes agreed: “The council has been helpful, but we need a solution. We just can’t go on like this every summer.”