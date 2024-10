AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a child was found dead in Dungannon last night

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon yesterday (13 October).

One man and two women, all aged in their 20’s, have been arrested in relation to the death.

A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death.

Police have not released any further details at present.