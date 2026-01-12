Investigation launched after falcon believed to have been shot

A POLICE investigation has been launched into an incident which saw a peregrine falcon injured by what is believed to be a bullet wound.

The bird of prey was found in the back yard of a property on Station Road outside Ballymagorry on Friday evening with a bullet wound to its leg, which will require specialist treatment to repair.

Peregrine falcons have long been residents in Strabane; one of which regularly nests on the spire of the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Commenting on the suspected shooting of the falcon, Sinn Féin councillor Brian ‘Barney’ Harte said, “I wholeheartedly condemn the cruel actions of injuring a defenceless bird, especially by shooting at it. The peregrine falcon is such a beautiful majestic bird and for a bird of this nature to be in Strabane is a rare find indeed and to see any harm come to it is just an awful pity.”

The PSNI said it takes ‘all wildlife crime very seriously’ and expressed gratitude to the member of the public who raised the alarm. A police spokesperson said, “We are appealing to anyone who has information about what may have happened to this protected bird.”

The fastest animals on Earth, the peregrine falcon can reach speeds of more than 200mph (322km/hr) when they dive on their prey.

Birds of prey are protected by legislation in the North and it is against the law to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure or take any wild bird.